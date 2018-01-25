0 Trump immigration plan offers citizenship to 1.8 million, $25 billion for border security

The White House announced on Thursday evening that President Donald Trump would send Congress a four point immigration plan next week, which would request $25 billion for border security efforts, and allow 1.8 million people currently in the country illegally to get a 10-12 year path to citizenship.

In a briefing for reporters, a senior White House official said the larger than expected number who would be eligible for U.S. citizenship would encompass more than just those who had signed up for the Obama Administration’s DACA program.

“We believe that we have come up with a framework that represents a compromise that members of both parties can support, and we encourage the Senate to bring this to the floor,” the official said.

“The White House framework is something that both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate should be eager to support. We all want a good deal, and here it is,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

The plan runs along the lines of what has been floated by the White House for the last two weeks:

+ $25 billion for border security and immigration enforcement efforts.

+ An end to the diversity visa lottery program

+ New limits on family migration, to include only spouses and minor children.

+ A path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger illegal immigrants.

“We have spent a lot of time trying to find the right place to be in order to push forward,” the official said, arguing that this was a plan which represented a true effort at compromise.

The White House official urged the Senate to use this plan as the basis for an expected immigration debate in coming weeks, and several GOP Senators immediately praised the effort.

It is clear that @POTUS is focused on finding a permanent solution for these 1.8 million young adults who were brought to the U.S. at no fault of their own, as well as securing the border. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) January 25, 2018

“The White House immigration framework is a step in the right direction,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

“I applaud the White House for offering a solid framework for immigration reform that provides a responsible solution for DACA, border security, and other immigration issues,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

“I am hopeful that as discussions continue in the Senate on the subject of immigration, members on both sides of the aisle will look to this framework for guidance as they work towards an agreement,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But there were certain to be hurdles to the President’s proposal.

Conservatives aren't happy with WH proposal. And liberals aren't happy wth it. Meanwhile deadline is March 5. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 25, 2018

For Republicans, the larger figure of 1.8 million was sure to prompt complaints, while Democrats felt the President was trying to ask for too much in terms of immigration enforcement.

“This is another attack on immigrants that uses DREAMers as bargaining chips,” said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

.@RepGutierrez on WH immigration proposal:

"It would be far cheaper to erect a 50-foot concrete statue of a middle finger and point it towards Latin America, because both a wall and the statue would be equally offensive and equally ineffective" — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 25, 2018

Here is the immigration ‘framework’ as released by the White House:

THE WHITE HOUSE Office of the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 25, 2018 WHITE HOUSE FRAMEWORK ON IMMIGRATION REFORM & BORDER SECURITY BORDER SECURITY: Securing the Southern and Northern border of the United States takes a combination of physical infrastructure, technology, personnel, resources, authorities, and the ability to close legal loopholes that are exploited by smugglers, traffickers, cartels, criminals and terrorists. The Department of Homeland Security must have the tools to deter illegal immigration; the ability to remove individuals who illegally enter the United States; and the vital authorities necessary to protect national security.

These measures below are the minimum tools necessary to mitigate the rapidly growing surge of illegal immigration. $25 billion trust fund for the border wall system, ports of entry/exit, and northern border improvements and enhancements. Close crippling personnel deficiencies by appropriating additional funds to hire new DHS personnel, ICE attorneys, immigration judges, prosecutors and other law enforcement professionals. Hiring and pay reforms to ensure the recruitment and retention of critically-needed personnel. Deter illegal entry by ending dangerous statutorily-imposed catch-and-release and by closing legal loopholes that have eroded our ability to secure the immigration system and protect public safety. Ensure the detention and removal of criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons. Ensure the prompt removal of illegal border-crossers regardless of country of origin. Deter visa overstays with efficient removal. Ensure synthetic drugs (fentanyl) are prevented from entering the country. Institute immigration court reforms to improve efficiency and prevent fraud and abuse.

DACA LEGALIZATION: Provide legal status for DACA recipients and other DACA-eligible illegal immigrants, adjusting the time-frame to encompass a total population of approximately 1.8 million individuals. 10-12 year path to citizenship, with requirements for work, education and good moral

Clear eligibility requirements to mitigate fraud.

Status is subject to revocation for criminal conduct or public safety and national security concerns, public charge, fraud, etc. PROTECT THE NUCLEAR FAMILY: Protect the nuclear family by emphasizing close familial relationships. Promote nuclear family migration by limiting family sponsorships to spouses and minor children only (for both Citizens and LPRs), ending extended-family chain migration.

Apply these changes prospectively, not retroactively, by processing the "backlog." ELIMINATE LOTTERY AND REPURPOSE VISAS: The Visa Lottery selects individuals at random to come to the United States without consideration of skills, merit or public safety.