Senate moves to end shutdown as Democrats accept DACA debate offer

In the third day of a government shutdown, the Senate moved Monday afternoon to approve a bill to fund the operations of the federal government, as Democrats dropped their opposition to a three week funding plan, accepting an assurance from Senate Republicans that there would be an upcoming debate on immigration issues involving illegal immigrants who were brought to this country at a young age by their parents.

“The Trump shutdown will soon end,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer just after 12 noon.

The Senate soon voted 81-18 to end a filibuster that started late on Friday night, derailing an effort to fund the operations of Uncle Sam.

The deal hinged on the pledge of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring a bill to the floor of the Senate dealing with DACA, illegal immigrant “Dreamers” and general immigration enforcement matters, if no deal is reached in negotiations by February 8.

“I’m encouraged by the commitments that Leader McConnell has made,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who joined other Democrats in supporting a move to re-open the federal government.

“I’m confident that we can get the 60 votes needed in the Senate for a DACA bill,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, who said the process will be “neutral and fair to all sides.”

One way to look at this: Dems wanted to prove to base/activists 1) They are willing to go to mat for DREAMers and 2) They're still in minority and only have so much leverage. With both done, and situation deteriorating, time turn the gov't back on. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) January 22, 2018

“We have a way to address the fate of the Dreamers, instead of waiting until March,” Schumer added, referencing the March 5 deadline set by President Donald Trump for action in Congress on that subject.

But even with this agreement, there is certainly no guarantee that Democrats will get a bill that they like on immigration – and no assurance that whatever gets approved by Senators will be voted on in the House.

“The Majority Leader's comments fell far short of the ironclad guarantee I needed to support a stopgap spending bill,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Because of that, the deal didn’t please some more liberal Democratic groups, which argued the promise of DACA action wasn’t enough.

“Today’s cave by Senate Democrats – led by weak-need, right-of-center Democrats – is why people don’t believe the Democratic Party stands for anything,” said Stephanie Taylor, co-founder of the group Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

But others on the Democratic side countered that it was the best that Schumer could do.

Dems got 6 years of CHIP funding in exchange for only keeping the government open 3 more weeks. — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) January 22, 2018

As for Republicans, it was also obvious that just because their leader had pledged to hold a DACA debate, that it didn’t mean it would go the way of the Democrats on the Senate floor.

“We’re not going to go through this charade again where Democrats shut down the government because they’re putting the interests of illegal immigrants and foreigners over American citizens,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

I keep hearing Democrats say the shutdown is about "lots of issues." Translation: "The shutdown is about illegal immigration & we've realized it's massively unpopular to prioritize interests of illegal immigrants & foreigners over American citizens." — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 22, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats had finally accepted the deal after realizing that they were losing the political battle over the shutdown.

“The strategy to shut down the government over the issue of illegal immigration is something the American people didn’t understand,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“What was the point?” said Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), a Republican who is running for U.S. “Absurd shenanigans by Senate Democrats,” Barletta tweeted.