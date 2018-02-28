0 In televised White House meeting, Trump veers away from GOP as he tries to broker deal on guns

Sitting at the table with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon at the White House, President Donald Trump cajoled members of both parties to press ahead with efforts in Congress to bolster school security in the wake of a mass school shooting in Florida, as Mr. Trump said it’s time for a ‘comprehensive’ response to deter future attacks, throwing several legislative wild cards into the mix on gun control.

In a fast-moving meeting, the President alternately encouraged and rejected different plans from each party, imploring Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to come together and reach an agreement.

“I don’t understand why this hasn’t happened,” the President said, admitting he was puzzled by the lack of action after past mass shootings.

“I’m not into popularity, I’m into getting something done that’s good,” Mr. Trump added.

President Trump calls on lawmakers to "turn our grief into action" and move in a bipartisan way "to end this senseless violence" https://t.co/Tryrdihhi3 pic.twitter.com/jKoXmOdFfA — CNN International (@cnni) February 28, 2018

Like a televised meeting with members of Congress on immigration earlier this year, this discussion on school safety and guns quickly veered away from longstanding GOP goals in some cases, as the President embraced a series of ideas raised by Democrats.

The President expressed his support for the following items:

+ A bipartisan “Fix NICS” bill that would bring more information into the federal background check system.

+ The Manchin-Toomey plan on expanded background checks – a bipartisan, but very controversial plan which was opposed by the National Rifle Association, and stopped by a filibuster after the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

+ Provisions that would include domestic violence and mentally ill matters in the federal background check system.

+ Increasing the age of purchase for certain weapons to 21 years old.

“You can get this done Mr. President,” said Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL).

This exchange is just, wow. KLOBUCHAR: We need domestic violence check in background check. TRUMP: "I'm all for it." CORNYN (winking): Let's let Steve Scalise speak. SCALISE: What about adding concealed carry reciprocity to the bill? TRUMP: Not in this bill. pic.twitter.com/RFtkn6jG6f — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 28, 2018

At one point, Republicans seemed worried about the direction that the discussion was heading, as they tried to steer the conversation back to a plan that has strong GOP support, which would allow people with concealed carry permits to have them be allowed in other states.

But that went nowhere with Mr. Trump, who bluntly slapped down the idea.

“You’re not going to get concealed carry approved,” the President added.

The President even suggested action that would certainly draw strong opposition in the GOP, telling Vice President Mike Pence that people who are a threat should not be able to keep their firearms.





“Mike, take the firearms first, and then go to court,” the President said.

One of the few areas where the President did not give GOP lawmakers heartburn was on an assault weapons ban, as he made clear that probably would be a bridge too far in terms of any school safety legislation.