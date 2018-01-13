Hawaiian officials demand answers after false alarm of missile attack

The state of Hawaii was jolted Saturday morning by a warning of an imminent incoming missile attack, which was sent to cell phones, and local television and radio stations, as it took almost 40 minutes for officials to confirm that it was a false alarm.
“What happened today was totally inexcusable,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) “The whole state was terrified.”
It was not immediately apparent what happened, and why the alert was issued. On TV in Hawaii, the warning said the “U.S. Pacific Command has detected a missile threat,” and people were urged to take immediate shelter.
As officials scrambled for answers, they also quickly tried to calm the nerves of residents and tourists.
“It was a false alarm based on a human error,” Schatz tweeted.
