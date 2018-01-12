Georgia Senator says he 'does not recall' President's controversial comment

0

Georgia Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) released a statement Friday about comments made by President Trump in a meeting on Immigration on Thursday.

Perdue was among several senators in the meeting at the White House on negotiations to fix the legal immigration system.

During the meeting, President Trump allegedly grew frustrated at a proposed bipartisan immigration plan that would scale back the visa lottery program, but not eliminate it, asking those in the room why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other "s---hole countries" coming into the United States, sources said Thursday.

Perdue, who released a joint statement with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), said “We do not recall the President saying these comments specifically.”

Georgia's US Senator David Perdue was in the Oval Office when Pres. Trump allegedly made controversial remarks. But in a statement, he wrote: "...we do not recall the President saying these comments specifically..." pic.twitter.com/mrBTR6gILU — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 12, 2018

On Twitter Friday morning, the President denied using those words during the meeting,

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Read Perdue's full statement below:

“President Trump brought everyone to the table this week and listened to both sides. But regrettably, it seems that not everyone is committed to negotiating in good faith. In regards to Senator Durbin’s accusation, we do not recall the President saying these comments specifically but what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest. We, along with the President, are committed to solving an issue many in Congress have failed to deliver on for decades.”

