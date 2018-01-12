  • Georgia Senator says he 'does not recall' President's controversial comment

    By: Richard Elliot

    Georgia Sen. David Purdue (R-GA) released a statement Friday about comments made by President Trump in a meeting on Immigration on Thursday.

    Perdue was among several senators in the meeting at the White House on negotiations to fix the legal immigration system.

    During the meeting, President Trump allegedly grew frustrated at a proposed bipartisan immigration plan that would scale back the visa lottery program, but not eliminate it, asking those in the room why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other "s---hole countries" coming into the United States, sources said Thursday.

    Perdue, who released a joint statement with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), said “We do not recall the President saying these comments specifically.”

    On Twitter Friday morning, the President denied using those words during the meeting,

    Read Perdue's full statement below:

    “President Trump brought everyone to the table this week and listened to both sides. But regrettably, it seems that not everyone is committed to negotiating in good faith. In regards to Senator Durbin’s accusation, we do not recall the President saying these comments specifically but what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest. We, along with the President, are committed to solving an issue many in Congress have failed to deliver on for decades.”

