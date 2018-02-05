Georgia Legislature finally passes bill making it easier to adopt children

ATLANTA - A major effort to make it easier to adopt children in Georgia passed the state Senate on Monday, giving the bill final legislative approval as it heads to Gov. Nathan Deal for his signature.
The adoption measure, House Bill 159, is the most significant legislation to pass the Georgia General Assembly so far this year.
The legislation shortens the time allowed for a birth mother to change her mind about giving up her child, allows adoptive parents to reimburse birth mothers’ living expenses, simplifies out-of-state adoptions and more.
The Senate voted 53-2 to agree to the version of the bill that passed the House on a 162-0 vote last week. Deal is expected to sign the bill.
