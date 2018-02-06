0 Facing a Thursday shutdown deadline, GOP fills 515 page stopgap funding bill with legislative extras

With money for the federal government running out at midnight on Thursday night, Republicans in the House are pressing ahead with a plan that extends a temporary spending plan into late March, adding in full funding for the military, money for community health centers, along with dozens of unrelated provisions dealing with health care.

Because of all the legislative extras in the bill, the stopgap funding plan weighs in at 515 pages – as the House plans to vote on it Wednesday, and then leave town – trying to force the Senate to simply accept it.

In legislative parlance, that’s what is known as “jamming” – the House is trying to “jam” the Senate into accepting whatever is passed, no matter whether Senators like the details or not.

Official position: The House Freedom Caucus supports the House Republican plan to pass a CR to March 23 that includes full funding for the military and community health centers — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) February 6, 2018

Here is some of what the GOP bill would do:

+ Temporary funding for the federal government would be extended through March 23 – just before the Easter break – to give lawmakers time to finish the spending bills for 2018. (That was supposed to be done by October 1 of last year.)

+ While non-defense programs would remain on a temporary funding plan, the bill includes full funding for the military, lasting through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

+ Require the Secretary of Energy to sell off up to $350 million of crude oil stored in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help with maintenance of the facility.

+ $225 million in disaster relief funding for the Small Business Administration.

+ The bill also includes a laundry list of health measures, some pushed by Republicans, some supported by both parties, which cover everything from civil penalties for Medicare fraud to prostate cancer testing, and a provision that boots lottery winners off of Medicaid.

The GOP plan is so expansive, that the section-by-section summary is 29 pages long. You can read that here to get a better idea of what’s in the bill.

This is how the GOP described all the extra items on health care, which take up 345 pages of the 515 page stopgap funding bill, which includes a legislative nickname, the “Strengthening and Underpinning the Safety-net to Aid Individuals Needing Care Act of 2018” or the SUSTAIN Care Act of 2018′:

Specifically, the CR will include language from or based on:

H.R. 3926, the Community Coordination And Resource Empowerment Act (Community CARE Act), authored by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding for Community Health Centers.

H.R. 3935, the Bolstering Organizations and Options to Support Training in Primary Care Act (BOOST Primary Care Act), authored by #SubEnvironment Chairman John Shimkus (R-IL), providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding for the National Health Service Corps.

H.R. 3394, the Teaching Health Centers Graduate Medical Education Extension Act, authored by House Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding for Teaching Health Centers.

H.R. 3924, to amend the Public Health Service Act to extend funding for the special diabetes program for type I diabetes, authored by Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) and Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding.

H.R. 3917, to amend the Public Health Service Act to extend funding for the special diabetes program for Indians, authored by Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding.

H.R. 3900, the Youth Empowerment Act, providing FY2017 and FY2018 funding for Title V Sexual Risk Avoidance Education, authored by Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX).

H.R. 938, the Medicaid Third Party Liability Act, authored by #SubHealth Chairman Burgess. As modified, the provision will improve Medicaid Third Party Liability rules and strengthen Medicaids role as the payer of last resort by requiring other liable insurers to pay claims for prenatal services before Medicaid pays.

A permanent repeal of the annual limit on per-patient therapy expenditures in Medicare (therapy caps), authored by #SubCommTech Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

Technical corrections to MACRA, authored by #SubHealth Chairman Burgess.

H.R. 3263, to extend the Medicare Independence at home Medical Practice Demonstration program, authored by #SubHealth Chairman Burgess and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), would extend the Independence at Home Medical Practice Demonstration Program (IAH), which provides a home-based primary care benefit to high-need Medicare beneficiaries with multiple chronic conditions, ideally allowing them to avoid unnecessary hospitalizations, ER visits, and nursing home use, for two additional years.

H.R. 1148, the Furthering Access to Stroke Telemedicine Act of 2017, authored by #SubOversight Vice Chairman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) and Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH). H.R. 1148 will expand the ability of patients presenting at hospitals or at mobile stroke units to receive a Medicare reimbursed neurological consult via telemedicine.

H.R. 3163, the Medicare Part B Home Infusion Services Temporary Transitional Payment Act, authored by #SubEnergy Chairman Upton (R-MI). H.R. 3163 will create a temporary transitional payment policy, for services related to infusion drugs before a permanent payment policy, included as part of the 21st Century Cures Act is finalized.

H.R. 3271, the Protecting Access to Diabetes Supplies Act of 2017, authored by Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Susan Brooks, would address several issues beneficiaries have reported facing under the competitive bidding program regarding Diabetes Test Strips (DTS). Among them include: providing enhanced reporting that will aid Congress and CMS in ensuring beneficiaries are receiving the diabetic testing supplies they need to manage their condition.

H.R. 2465, the Steve Gleason Enduring Voices Act of 2017, authored by House Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Rep. John Larson (D-CT). H.R. 2465 will make coverage of speech generating devices under routinely purchased durable medical equipment permanent under the Medicare program.

H.R. 3245, the Medicare Civil and Criminal Penalties Act, authored by Rep. Gus Bilirakis and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL). H.R. 3245 will update both penalties within the Medicare program, many of which have not been updated in 20 years.

H.R. 3120, to reduce the volume of future electronic health record-related significant hardship requests, authored by #SubHealth Chairman Burgess and Rep. Debbie Dingell. H.R. 3120 would amend the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act to remove the mandate that meaningful use standards become more stringent over time and allows the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be more deliberative in such evaluations.

Modifying the reductions in Medicaid DSH payments, authored by #SubHealth Chairman Burgess.

H.R. 2557, the Prostate Cancer Misdiagnosis Elimination Act of 2017, authored by Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), will provide for coverage of DNA specimen provenance assay (DPSA) testing for prostate cancer.

H.R. 829, the Prioritizing the Most Vulnerable Over Lottery Winners Act of 2017, authored by #SubEnergy Chairman Fred Upton. H.R. 829 will disenroll lottery jackpot winners from Medicaid, in order to prioritize the most vulnerable.