0 Congress, White House, strike 2-year budget deal for $300 billion spending increase

Ending months of negotiations, Senate leaders on Wednesday announced an agreement with the White House to do away with restrictive budget limits for both the Pentagon and domestic spending programs, as the plan will add nearly $300 billion to the federal budget over the next two years.

“This bill is the product of extensive negotiations,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “No one would suggest it is perfect, but we worked together to find common ground.”

I believe we have reached a budget deal that neither side loves, but both sides can be proud of,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces a new bipartisan budget deal to avert a shutdown: The compromise weve reached will ensure that for the first time in years, our armed forces will have more of the resources they need to keep America safe https://t.co/tia7S8trJ8 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 7, 2018

.@SenSchumer: "I am pleased to announce that we have reached a two-year budget deal." https://t.co/cijocq0ADQ pic.twitter.com/Kor4cfpzqj — CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2018

In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer rattled off a series of programs that would see extra money:

+ $2 billion for research at the National Institutes of Health

+ $20 billion for infrastructure

+ $4 billion for college affordability

+ $6 billion to fund the fight on opioids

+ $4 billion for work on veterans hospitals and clinics

The quick review from budget hawks in the House was not receptive.

Freedom Caucus member Jim Jordans take on the budget deal as he leaves House GOP conference meeting: Bad agreement. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) February 7, 2018

Senate leaders also said the agreement would pave the way for approval of nearly $90 billion in disaster aid for areas hit hard by hurricanes and wildfires in recent months.

Lawmakers from Texas and Florida have been urgently pressing for action on that, arguing as well for more relief for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This deal did not include any agreement about immigration enforcement, DACA or illegal immigrant “Dreamers” – McConnell reiterated that he would allow a debate to go forward on that subject next week on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was engaged in a filibuster of sorts on the floor of the House, speaking at length on the need for a vote there on the DACA issue.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi began speaking 3 hours ago. This is technically not a #filibuster. Leaders of either party can speak as long as they like when recognized. Continue watching LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/uNLfEP8AKE pic.twitter.com/eGGeIwazzI — CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2018

“Our Dreamers hang in limbo,” Pelosi said, as she demanded that GOP leaders set a vote. “The Republican moral cowardice must end.”

The deal will also include an increase the debt ceiling.