WSBTV.com Top Videos of 2017

10. Mom accused of killing family bows during bizarre court appearance

The story of Isabel Martinez, a mother accused of killing her four children and husband, shocked Gwinnett County. When she made her first court appearance, cameras captured Martinez making bizarre gestures. Martinez was seen smiling directly at the camera and then giving a thumbs up. At another point, she bowed. Martinez was charged with multiple counts of murder and was held without bond.

9. If you're going to sneak into a water park at 4 a.m., don't brag about it on Facebook

Two teenage girls snuck into a water park after hours and took advantage of its offerings including sliding down the slides and eating Italian ice cups. They were good at trespassing but failed at hiding the evidence because they documented their escapade on SnapChat. Police were able to track them down by identifying their user names. The pair were arrested and faced a third degree felony charge.

8. 4 dead, at least a dozen hospitalized after mass overdose in Georgia

Pills sold on the street as Percocet lead to a mass overdose in central and middle Georgia. Investigators said at least a dozen were taken to the hospital and four people died as result. The GBI said the pills contained the deadly drug, fentanyl.

7. Officials ID owner of tiger shot, killed while roaming metro neighborhood

It was something drivers never thought they'd see on their morning commute, a tiger. Triple Team Traffic first reported the tiger sightings from dispatch in the early hours of Sept. 6, who said they received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. 911 calls began pouring in about the big cat. Henry County police ultimately killed the animal saying they were forced to after it ended up in a neighborhood and went after a family's pet. DNR said the tiger was part of an animal sanctuary and it along with other tigers were being transported from Florida to Tennessee.

6. CAPTURED: Inmates accused of killing corrections officers in custody

The search for two inmates who police say killed two corrections guards on a prison bus came to end when they were captured in Tennessee. The two fugitives Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, had lengthy criminal backgrounds and were considered 'armed and dangerous.' A reward of $130K was offered to find them. Police finally tracked down the pair when they spotted a vehicle wanted from a carjacking in Shelbyville.

5. Gunman kidnaps family, forces them to shop at Target

Police say this North Carolina man was arrested after he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping. While in the store, a victim managed to ask an employee for help, who in turn called 911. He was charged with several counts of second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

4. Mother accused of stabbing 4 children, husband to death

When the story of the Gwinnett County stabbings first broke, the community was horrified. Viewers were trying to learn what happened as the details of the incident were unfolding. The killings were believed to have occurred in the early morning hours. The victims were identified by police as Martin Romero, 33, Isabela Martinez, 10, Dacota Romero, 7, Dillan Romero, 4, and Axel Romero, 2. When the public learned the mother was accused of murdering her children and husband, neighbors said they were shocked because she appeared to be a 'loving mother. Isabel Martinez, 33, was charged with 5 counts of murder.

3. Officer to woman during traffic stop, 'We only kill black people, right?'

This exclusive dash-cam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News of a Cobb County police officer telling a woman 'We only kill black people, right?' led to an internal investigation within the department. The video captured a DUI traffic stop where Lt. Greg Abbott, a 28 year veteran of the force, can be heard saying this to a woman. Following the video's release, Police Chief Mike Register said, “No matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said” in regards to the comments. Lt. Abbott eventually retired from the Cobb County Police Department.

2. State of Emergency expanded for all of Georgia

Hurricane Irma had devastating effects for Texas before it made landfall in Georgia. On its way, the storm hit Florida as a Category 4 storm. State leaders prepared by issuing a State of Emergency initially for some parts of the state before expanding state-wide. “Just because the weather appears to be calm now, don't take that for granted," Deal said during a news conference. When it eventually hit Georgia, its strong winds brought down trees and power lines causing the closure of many schools and businesses.

1. Couple punches woman, daughter in restaurant dispute

This shocking video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter beaten by two customers. The victims told police the suspects were unhappy with their order. The verbal argument turned violent when one of the suspects began punching the restaurant owner repeatedly. A massive search was conducted to find the suspects. They eventually turned themselves and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

