Woman braves frigid water to save dog that fell through ice

VANCOUVER - Cellphone video captured the moment a woman rescued a dog stuck in freezing water after falling through ice.
The incident happened Friday in Vancouver, Canada.
Ben West told CBC News he was out walking with his own dog when he saw another dog go through the ice on Trout Lake in East Vancouver.
That’s when he saw a woman walk out onto the ice to help the dog out.
TO THE RESCUE: A woman bravely wades through freezing water to rescue a dog that fell through thin ice. https://t.co/IhVAoVPWJW pic.twitter.com/aezsknXIm0— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2018
"This woman, it wasn't even her own dog, she just started trotting out onto the ice and kind of falling through onto the water," West said. "People were kind of cautioning her — 'Don't do it' — but she said 'It's a dog, I have to."
The woman was able to get the dog back to the shore. Bystanders called 911 and brought blankets for the woman and the dog.
The dog, whose name is Tessa, seemed to recovery quickly from the incident. West told the CBC that Tessa was soon playing with other dogs in the area shortly after.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}