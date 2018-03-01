WATCH: Thousands of blacktip sharks migrate to South Florida

SINGER ISLAND BEACH, Fla. - ABC News has obtained incredible aerial footage that shows thousands of blacktip sharks migrating to the coast of South Florida, the largest migration in U.S. coastal waters.
In prior years, researchers have spotted as many as 15,000 sharks on any given day.
