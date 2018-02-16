WATCH: Suspect knocks out partner in crime during attempted break-in

SHANGHAI, China - This probably wasn’t quite how these attempted burglars saw their night going.
Surveillance video released by police in Shanghai, China, captured a break-in attempt gone horribly wrong.
In the video, the men approach a business with what appears to be bricks in their hands.
One person throws the brick and hits the door, but the second one’s timing was a little off.
The person throws the brick and hits his accomplice in the head, knocking him out cold.
The person then tries to flee, but has to drag his unconscious partner in crime away from the scene.
