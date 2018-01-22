Watch: Service dog, Pluto have magical meeting at Walt Disney World

What happens when you meet your favorite Disney character for the first time??
Check out what happened Friday night when Atlas, a service dog, saw Pluto for the very first time up close at Walt Disney World.
With his friend recording, Julian Gavino took his Golden Retriever to meet Pluto Friday night at Epcot.
Gavino told ABC News until this past week, Atlas only knew of Pluto as a giant stuffed doll, because he has one at home that "he loves so much."
But the two hit off when they met as real live dogs.
Gavino posted the video on Facebook and wrote "Atlas was more than excited to meet his best pal look alike."
Gavino, who lives in the Sarasota, FL area, has taken his service dog to Disney about once a week since he got him from New Horizons Service Dogs in Orange City, Florida.
