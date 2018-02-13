WATCH: Police officers rescue frozen puppy under Florida bridge

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Daytona police officers released video of two Animal Control officers rescuing a pit bull puppy who was left under a bridge in freezing temperatures.
In the video posted on the Dayton Police Department’s Facebook page, you can see the puppy shaking uncontrollably because she was so cold. The Animal Control officers did everything they could to warm her up.
A passerby called police when they saw the puppy in the cold water.
The Animal Control officers found her under the Seabreeze Bridge in mid-January when the temperatures had fallen to below freezing.
One of the Daytona police officers adopted the puppy, now named River, and she is safe and in a loving home.
