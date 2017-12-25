Was this the top toy in Georgia this Christmas?

GEORGIA - If your household comports with predictive retail analysis, Santa left a certain a high-priced gadget under your tree last night.
The PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, running around $400, was the hottest gift in Georgia this year, 24/7 Wall Street declared. The Delaware-based financial news and opinion site analyzed Amazon and Google data to predict the top item in each state.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds of homeless people spend Christmas Eve night at hotel
- 'Unknown' veteran's funeral draws hundreds of strangers
- Officer steps in to help provide unforgettable Christmas for 13-year-old girl
Our neighbors to the south covet the most recent iteration of Amazon’s Echo, the site determined. The $100 item was the top item in Florida. One state up, South Carolinians were most into the Razor A Kick Scooter, which costs about $30.
Meanwhile in Oklahoma, home to the University of Georgia’s Rose Bowl rival, merry makers were most likely to find an $85 Black & Decker drill set in their stockings.
Here’s a link to the entire list.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}