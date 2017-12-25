  • Was this the top toy in Georgia this Christmas?

    By: Jennifer Brett , The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

    GEORGIA - If your household comports with predictive retail analysis, Santa left a certain a high-priced gadget under your tree last night.

    The PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB, running around $400, was the hottest gift in Georgia this year, 24/7 Wall Street declared. The Delaware-based financial news and opinion site analyzed Amazon and Google data to predict the top item in each state.

    Our neighbors to the south covet the most recent iteration of Amazon’s Echo, the site determined. The $100 item was the top item in Florida. One state up, South Carolinians were most into the Razor A Kick Scooter, which costs about $30.

    Meanwhile in Oklahoma, home to the University of Georgia’s Rose Bowl rival, merry makers were most likely to find an $85 Black & Decker drill set in their stockings.

    Here’s a link to the entire list.

