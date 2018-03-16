  • Trailer for Georgia-filmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' wows fans

    Updated:

    The full trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has been released and fans are left wanting more!

    The Georgia-filmed Marvel Studios movie features more than a dozen of your favorite superheroes. 

    In July, some of the movie's scenes were filmed in Atlanta and at Pinewood Studios in Fayette County.

    [PHOTOS: 'Avengers' finish filming movie in Atlanta]

    "Infinity War" hits theaters on April 27.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trailer for Georgia-filmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' wows fans

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities expect to find more bodies in rubble of collapsed pedestrian bridge

  • Headline Goes Here

    'A symbol of courage': Tripp Halstead remembered on social media

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airbnb guest accused of throwing wild house party that caused over…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 600,000 pacifiers, teether holders recalled amid concerns about choking