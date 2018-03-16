Trailer for Georgia-filmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' wows fans

The full trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has been released and fans are left wanting more!
The Georgia-filmed Marvel Studios movie features more than a dozen of your favorite superheroes.
In July, some of the movie's scenes were filmed in Atlanta and at Pinewood Studios in Fayette County.
[PHOTOS: 'Avengers' finish filming movie in Atlanta]
"Infinity War" hits theaters on April 27.
