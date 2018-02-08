0 Toys R Us, Babies R Us liquidation sales start in Georgia

ATLANTA - Toys R Us announced last month that it would be closing many of its stores across the country.

In an updated list the company put out Wednesday, 144 of its Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will close, including seven in Georgia.

The company also announced that nationwide liquidation sales begins Wednesday. These are sales just at the stores that are closing and will not be matched by other Toys R Us stores. In Georgia, that includes stores in Alpharetta, Albany, Stonecrest, Douglasville, Dunwoody, Fayetteville and Newnan.

Stores in Albany, Newnan and Fayetteville are Toys R Us. Stores in Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Lithonia and Douglasville are Babies R Us.

It was initially reported that a co-branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us in Smyrna was closing, but the store at 2955 Cobb Pkwy. has been removed from the closing list.

A release from the company says that opening discounts will begin at 30 percent off, adding that “deep discounts” will come later.

Furniture and fixtures in the stores will also be for sale. Gift cards and other customer programs and specials will continue to be honored at the closing locations, the release said.

Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last September. Most of the stores closing are expected to shutter for good in April, Toys R Us said.

