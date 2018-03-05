This man just became the first double EGOT winner in history

LOS ANGELES - Robert Lopez just achieved something no one else in Hollywood has ever done -- a double EGOT.
An EGOT is winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.
Lopez received his Best Original Song Academy Award Sunday night for "Remember Me" in Disney's Coco.
Good Morning America will have LIVE coverage of all of the behind-the-scene moment from the Academy Awards
Only 12 people have ever achieved an EGOT. Lopez becomes the first person to double it.
And he's only 43 years old. He previously was the youngest EGOT winner at age 39.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Lopez won his first Oscar, for the song “Let It Go” from Frozen and two Daytime Emmy awards for his work on the animated children’s series Wonder Pets. His three Grammys are for Best Musical Theater Album (Book of Mormon), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Frozen) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Let It Go”). He has won every Tony he’s been nominated for: Best Original Score for Avenue Q, and Best Book and Best Original Score for Book of Mormon.
RELATED STORIES:
- Peele, Del Toro, Oldman win at an Oscars full of change
- Allison Janney wins supporting actress Oscar for 'I, Tonya'
- These are some of the most memorable speeches in Oscars history
Lopez now has two Emmys, three Tonys, three Grammys and two Oscars.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}