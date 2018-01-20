This little boy just wants Jake Fromm to come to his birthday party

One little boy is about to turn 5 and says the best way to celebrate would be with UGA quarterback Jake Fromm.
Brantley’s mother posted his video invite on Facebook. Brantley said he loves Georgia football and is having a Georgia-themed party.
He and his sister, decked out in Georgia gear, said they want their favorite player to join in on the fun.
“Keep the main thing the main thing and come to my birthday party,” Brantley said.
The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times.
