  • These are (nearly) all the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2017

    By: Yvonne Zusel

    Updated:

    The restaurant industry is fickle — for every eatery that announces its opening, you hear of a longtime spot closing its doors.

    Here, we remember (nearly all) the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2017:

    Intown Atlanta

    Cobb County

    • Barker’s Red Hots in Marietta
    • Buckhead Pizza Co. in Cobb Galleria
    • Common Quarter in Marietta (reopened as a second Muss & Turner’s)
    • Niecy’s Cafe in Marietta
    • Rib Ranch in Marietta

    DeKalb County

    • Broadway Cafe in Toco Hills
    • Cafe Bello in Chamblee
    • Chateau Saigon on Buford Highway
    • Communion in Decatur
    • Cook’s Warehouse/Sherlock’s Wine Merchant in Decatur
    • Copper Coin in Brookhaven (a Woodstock location remains open)
    • d’Vine Wine Bar in Dunwoody
    • El Torero in North Druid Hills
    • Figo Pasta in Decatur (locations in West Midtown, Buckhead, Vinings and Edgewood remain open)
    • Fiorello’s Italian Bistro in Brookhaven
    • Havana Sandwich Shop In Chamblee (the Brookhaven location remains open)
    • Himalayas Indian Restaurant in Chamblee
    • Lucky’s Burger & Brew in Emory Village (locations in Roswell and Brookhaven remain open)
    • M572 in Tucker
    • Marcello’s at Emory Point
    • Mason Tavern in Emory Village
    • Pallookaville in Avondale Estates
    • PizzaFire in Brookhaven
    • Riverside Pizza in Tucker
    • Slice & Pint in Emory Village
    • Truman Tavern in Decatur

    North Fulton County

    • Aqua Blue in Roswell
    • Maya Steaks & Seafood in Sandy Springs
    • Metro Diner in Roswell
    • Public House in Roswell
    • Ray’s Rio Bravo in Sandy Springs

    Gwinnett County

    • Cheeky in Norcross
    • Joe’s Crab Shack in Duluth

