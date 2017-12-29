These are (nearly) all the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2017

The restaurant industry is fickle — for every eatery that announces its opening, you hear of a longtime spot closing its doors.
Here, we remember (nearly all) the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2017:
Intown Atlanta
- 521 Kitchen & Que in Buckhead
- Baked in Old Fourth Ward
- Bellwoods Social House in West Midtown
- Benzino’s Crab Trap in Midtown
- BrickTop’s in Buckhead
- Brio Tuscan Grill in Buckhead (a location in Dunwoody also closed)
- Cameli’s Pizza in Midtown (a Little Five Points location remains open)
- Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro in Atlantic Station
- Corso Coffee in Shops Buckhead Atlanta
- Craft Izakaya in Krog Street Market (reopened as Makimono)
- Dolce Italian in Shops Buckhead Atlanta
- Fire of Brazil in downtown Atlanta
- FLIP Burger in Buckhead
- Front Page News in Midtown (a Little Five Points location remains open)
- Gekko Sushi in Old Fourth Ward
- Gordon Biersch in Midtown
- Grain in Midtown
- Illegal Food in Virginia-Highland
- J&J Bourbon Bar in Virginia-Highland
- Jalapeno Charlie’s in downtown Atlanta
- Kiri in Midtown
- The Luminary at Krog Street Market
- NEXTO in Old Fourth Ward
- Preserving Place in West Midtown
- Raja Indian Restaurant in Buckhead
- Rize Artisan Pizza in Poncey-Highland (a Sandy Springs locations remains open)
- Rosa Mexicano in Atlantic Station
- Slice Piedmont in downtown Atlanta
- Spice To Table in Old Fourth Ward
- Vine & Tap in Buckhead
- World Famous Chicken & Waffles (previously Gladys Knight Chicken and Waffles) in Midtown
Cobb County
- Barker’s Red Hots in Marietta
- Buckhead Pizza Co. in Cobb Galleria
- Common Quarter in Marietta (reopened as a second Muss & Turner’s)
- Niecy’s Cafe in Marietta
- Rib Ranch in Marietta
DeKalb County
- Broadway Cafe in Toco Hills
- Cafe Bello in Chamblee
- Chateau Saigon on Buford Highway
- Communion in Decatur
- Cook’s Warehouse/Sherlock’s Wine Merchant in Decatur
- Copper Coin in Brookhaven (a Woodstock location remains open)
- d’Vine Wine Bar in Dunwoody
- El Torero in North Druid Hills
- Figo Pasta in Decatur (locations in West Midtown, Buckhead, Vinings and Edgewood remain open)
- Fiorello’s Italian Bistro in Brookhaven
- Havana Sandwich Shop In Chamblee (the Brookhaven location remains open)
- Himalayas Indian Restaurant in Chamblee
- Lucky’s Burger & Brew in Emory Village (locations in Roswell and Brookhaven remain open)
- M572 in Tucker
- Marcello’s at Emory Point
- Mason Tavern in Emory Village
- Pallookaville in Avondale Estates
- PizzaFire in Brookhaven
- Riverside Pizza in Tucker
- Slice & Pint in Emory Village
- Truman Tavern in Decatur
North Fulton County
- Aqua Blue in Roswell
- Maya Steaks & Seafood in Sandy Springs
- Metro Diner in Roswell
- Public House in Roswell
- Ray’s Rio Bravo in Sandy Springs
Gwinnett County
- Cheeky in Norcross
- Joe’s Crab Shack in Duluth
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}