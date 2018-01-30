Teen to get prom photo shoot with New York Mets players after viral campaigh

A New York teen who started a viral campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players at Citi Field got quite the surprise Monday.
Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School, reached a 500,000 retweet goal over the weekend that scored her that unique opportunity. But now she has a date.
Mr. Met sealed the deal with a prom-posal at her high school. He came with signs and flowers.
We asked @callieshayeeex3 to come to school on an off day, for an “interview.” Little did she know we were surprising her with a @MrMet promposal. #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/zrGMZisUFb— New York Mets (@Mets) January 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}