  • Teen to get prom photo shoot with New York Mets players after viral campaigh

    A New York teen who started a viral campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players at Citi Field got quite the surprise Monday.

    Callie Quinn, a senior at New Dorp High School, reached a 500,000 retweet goal over the weekend that scored her that unique opportunity. But now she has a date.

    Mr. Met sealed the deal with a prom-posal at her high school. He came with signs and flowers.

