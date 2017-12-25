Surfin' Santas catch waves at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Thousands packed the shores of Cocoa Beach as a total of 837 Santa-suit wearing surfers caught waves Sunday morning.
The Surfin’ Santas event began several years ago and has steadily grown to be one of the world’s unique Santa-themed gatherings.
More than 10,000 people were attendance when the Santas hit the water.
The total number of participating Santas is up from 772 last year.
The event raises money for the nonprofits Grind for Life and the Florida Surf Museum.
The event raised over $95,000 Sunday for the charities.
Information from WFTV was used in this report.
