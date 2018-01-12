Students, staff jump for joy after electricity restored to Puerto Rico school after 112 days

SAN JUAN - Hurricane Maria may be a distant memory for people in north Georgia, but parts of the Caribbean are still reeling from the deadly storm.
One of the main issues Puerto Rico is dealing with is power outages.
But there are glimmers of hope when areas beginning having their electricity restored.
In a video posted to Facebook, you can see the joy and excitement when a Puerto Rico school’s power was turned on after 112 days.
The school, Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo, served more than 1,000 students in San Juan, in grades Pre-K to 12th grade.
