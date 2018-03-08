  • 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Updated:

    HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The force was with Mark Hamill on Thursday when the 'Star Wars' actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    Hamill was joined by his wife Marilou York, his beloved dog Millie, director George Lucas and Harrison Ford. R2D2 and stormtroopers were also on hand for the ceremony. 

    Throngs of fans flocked to see Luke Skywalker receive the honor that streets along Hollywood Boulevard had to be shut down.

