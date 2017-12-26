Southwest flight attendant sings 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' to travelers

0

HOUSTON, Tx. - One Southwest flight attendant brightened up the trip for travelers leaving Houston over the Christmas weekend when she belted out a beautiful rendition of "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

Charise Miles, 42, has been a flight attendant for 20 years.

She told ABC News that while she went to college on a music scholarship, she wanted to be a flight attendant since she was young -- and she sings on all of her flights.

"I wanted to travel the world and sing on the airplane -- God gave me my dream job!" she exclaimed.

"My motto for my job is that I'm there to make a difference," Miles said. "So many people are depressed, stressed, sad. They're going to funerals, they spend a lot of money for flight tickets. ... If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody's life and make their life better when they got off [the plane] than how they were when they came on, God put me there for that reason."

And singing to passengers over Christmas is especially important to her.

"I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays," she explained. "In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas."

Suzi Pitts, the traveler who filmed this video in the Houston airport, told ABC News that "everybody was really paying attention to their boarding pass and wondering when the flight crew would arrive ... and [Miles] got on the mic and immediately said, 'Is everybody excited about Christmas!'"

When Miles started singing, Pitts said everyone "stopped and turned and couldn't believe what we were hearing -- how beautiful!"'

"It was just a joy. When we were taxiing in after landing she sang [again] to us ... and everyone just erupted in applause," Pitts said.

"Towards the [end] of our flight I said, 'Your song was such a blessing,'" she added. "It just made the trip so so special."

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

