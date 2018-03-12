Some of our favorite reactions to the new 'American Idol' on social media

'American Idol' returned tonight with an all new cast of judges and artists. From the amazing to the hilarious to the just plain weird, here are some of our favorite reactions from social media to reboot of the beloved singing competition:
Harry Potter aka @zachdonofrio just walked in and slayed us. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/r9JOnCND0H— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 12, 2018
Like most of America I’m pouring a glass of wine and googling “alpacas running” thanks to @noahdavis50 😂😂 #AmericanIdol #alpaca pic.twitter.com/dsoBg3ClhJ— Michael Dean Shelton (@michaeldean0116) March 12, 2018
Look at Lionel Richies face during Koby”s audition...😂😂 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/KP9D8Ele6u— Alex R. (@AlexTheGreatzz) March 12, 2018
Katy Perry is the new Simon 😂 "they're not being honest to You" #AmericanIdol— K 🌌 (@Kaitlinnnnh) March 12, 2018
His face tho! @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol #omg #wtf pic.twitter.com/xqJSdpun2R— iheartdbell (@iheartdbell) March 12, 2018
The newest Property Brother??? #americanidol #hgtv pic.twitter.com/qAKW9NxZiQ— AlexisJacquelynSmith (@AlexisJaqSmith) March 12, 2018
#AmericanIdol FIRST & ONLY legit singer so far! Finally! Wig & mind blown! He's talented af & very likeable! Dare I say I had a tear too? pic.twitter.com/AQoFKYb0KV— David (@Saltwater_Bread) March 12, 2018
Katy is my mood @katyperry #AmericanIdol #katyonidol pic.twitter.com/3n9PB1Oyg8— BrittanyKPswitness (@KatyPswitnes) March 12, 2018
Get someone who looks at you like @LukeBryanOnline looks at Ron... #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/7SSb5epncT— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2018
Harper Grace: I’m known for worst National Anthem rendition ever... Fergie: Hold my beer #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/0VbLknGC5C— ChrisHarrisonsMimosa (@charrisonmimosa) March 12, 2018
Well, Harper Grace has come a mighty long way from the “Worse Anthem Ever” girl 😳😳 #AmericanIdol #IdolOn2— Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) March 12, 2018
It takes discipline to be a success in the music business.— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 12, 2018
Okay, probably not this kind of discipline.
😂#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/NQyEje1fiY
When you know she crazy but can't say anything because you don't wanna get fired... or probably killed. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ezcf0nbNXO— John Fountas (@IKFountas9) March 12, 2018
when you asleep but Kobe starts singing 4 blocks away #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/fvoqGv10ge— Col (@col1015) March 12, 2018
.@lukebryanonline @lionelrichie according to Urban Dictionary "Wig is a term used to describe when someone does something (in their opinion) that is so good that they go bald" #americanidol— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 12, 2018
What your favorite star— Stephanie Williams ✨⚡️ (@lovelyStep2) March 12, 2018
Dyxie: Layla
Me: #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/2V7tbJ8azb
Luke Bryan on #AmericanIdol is my new favorite thing ever— Jordan Rager (@Jordan_Rager) March 12, 2018
