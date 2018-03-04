0 Snowboarder buried alive in avalanche (VIDEO)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - An avalanche crashed down on five people Friday at a Sierra Nevada ski resort, burying at least one man alive, according to KABC-TV.

The avalanche hit the Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake with more 100 rescuers and rescue dogs responding to the scene to help.

One man was hospitalized with a serious lower body injury, another person was treated for injuries and released while three other people escaped injury, the resort said in a statement.

Heather Turping told KABC-TV she was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!" and saw "a cloud of snow coming down."

On scene at Squaw Valley for avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AFWg7zKGfr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018

"It was massive," she said. "It just happened to literally pass a foot in front of me."

A woman screamed that her husband was missing and someone spotted a snowboard poking out of the snow.

"I took my gloves off and I helped dig him out," Turping said. "When he got uncovered, a ski patroller said, 'You were under for six minutes.'"

The man wasn't seriously hurt and was able to snowboard back down the mountain, she said.

What triggered the avalanche is still unknown, local authorities said.

