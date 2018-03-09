Rick Ross posts photo after health scare, hospital stay

MIAMI, Fla. - Rick Ross is recuperating at home after a recent health scare landed him in the hospital for several days.
On Thursday, the rapper who lives in the Atlanta area part-time, posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all.”
The rapper/entrepreneur was admitted to a South Florida hospital last Friday after being found in distress in his Fort Lauderdale-area home. A 911 call indicated that Ross was breathing heavily and vomiting while going in and out of consciousness.
After spending the weekend in the hospital, Ross was reportedly released on Monday.
While Ross, 42,spent his formative years in Miami, he also maintains a footprint in Atlanta.
He owns a 54,000-square-foot Fayetteville estate previously held by Evander Holyfield and oversees several franchise locations of Wingstop and Checkers throughout the South.
In 2015, pledged to open a branch of his Maybach Music Group in Atlanta.
