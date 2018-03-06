ATLANTA - A medium-sized, near-Earth asteroid that was discovered just a few months ago will pass near Earth tonight!
The asteroid will pass at a distance less than 4 times the distance of the earth to the moon.
“By space measurements, that’s a close call!” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
Amateur astronomers can see the asteroid tonight. It will be at its closest point at 2:53 a.m.
“Yes, our skies will be clear,” Nitz said.
On Friday, a small asteroid about the size of a bus passed within 70,000 miles of the Earth’s surface.
It was the second asteroid in a week to make a close swing by the Earth.
