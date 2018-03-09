Police search for man seen on video torching SUV

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton, California police said they are searching for a man seen on video torching an SUV.
The video shows a man dousing an SUV with a flammable liquid, igniting the vehicle and then taking off.
The incident happened on March 3 at a home in the 9200 block of Neville Way.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous. Please reference Case Number 18-8124 when calling.
Citizens may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.
