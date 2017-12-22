Parenting Goals: These moms and dads went above and beyond in 2017

0

Parenting isn't easy. Any mom and dad will tell you it doesn't come with a rule book but these parents show they don't need one. We've rounded up some of the best stories of moms and dads who went above and beyond in 2017.

The mother who gave her son a lesson in tough love after he was suspended from school

When a mother in Louisiana found out her son was suspended from school for discipline, she didn't treat it as time off. She decided to teach him a lesson by putting him to work - yard work, that is. She asked people on Facebook if anyone needed free yard work to do and the offers came pouring in. After the suspension was over, her son went back to school where he and his teachers put together a plan to get him on track.

The father who turned his son's wheelchair into a Game of Thrones dragon

Tom Hardy transformed his son's wheelchair into a "Game of Thrones" themed costume for Halloween. Boston25News.com

Every year, Tom Hardy designs creative costumes for his son, Tommy, by transforming a simple wheelchair into magical and inventive characters. The Hardy family loves “Game of Thrones,” so it was only fitting that little Tommy would be flying with dragons this Halloween.

The mother who threw her daughter a Target themed birthday party

Emily Kern’s daughter Charlie loves Target so much that she asked her mom for a Target party, CafeMom reported. Invitations featured Target’s dog mascot, Spot. The food was served in the “Target Cafe” complete with pizza, pretzels and hotdogs, reminiscent of the fast food served at stores. There were no goodie bags at this party, though. Guests “shopped” at Kern’s version of “The Dollar Spot.”

The soldier mother who surprised her daughters at school dressed as their mascot

U.S. Army soldier surprises her two children at school after a 9-month deployment in Kuwait WSB-TV

Sgt. Lacey Poltoratskiy had an emotional homecoming with both of her children at their schools in Texas. After a nine month deployment in Kuwait, she surprised her daughter by dressing up as her school's mascot. When it came time to surprise her son, he was told a special guest speaker was coming to their classroom, but when he realized it was his mom, tears streamed down his face. “I started crying before we even walked down the hall in anticipation,” Poltoratskiy told ABC News of the moments before her first reveal. Now, they’re looking forward to getting back to normal civilian life.

The father who dressed up as Groot to match his daughter's Guardians of the Galaxy Halloween costume

Dad builds 7-foot Groot costume to impress 'Guardians of the Galaxy'-obsessed daughter Tim Burket via ABC News

Tim Burket never lets his daughter down on Halloween. The South Carolina dad built a 7-foot, 8-inch Groot costume so he can accompany his “Guardians of the Galaxy”-obsessed 3-year-old, Amelia Grace, while trick-or-treating in their North Augusta neighborhood.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.