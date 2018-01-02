Outrage at the photo of Rev. Martin Luther King Newsweek posted

0

Newsweek deleted a photo it posted showing the remains of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after outrage over the image.

King’s daughter Rev. Bernice King brought the matter to people’s attention with her post simply asking why. Newsweek apologized without explaining why the photo was used (see below).

The image appeared during an already trying time for the King family. Isaac Newton Farris Sr., husband of Christine King Farris and brother-in-law of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died peacefully at home Dec. 30 at 83.

“Today, my heart is heavy. After the passing of Granddaddy King in 1984, Uncle Isaac (Isaac Farris Sr.) was the only older male on the King side of my family,” Bernice King posted at the time. “He and Aunt Christine (my daddy’s sister) were surrogate parents. Rest in Heaven, Uncle Isaac. I will greatly miss you!”

Isaac Farris had been a founding member of the King Center Board of Trustees. Her brothers Martin and A.D. King officiated at the Farrises’ 1960 wedding.

Supporters are lauding Bernice King’s handling of the troubling photo while wondering why in the world it was used.

I give @BerniceKing all the credit for her grace in handling this. I know for a fact that if someone did to me what @Newsweek did to her and her family, I would have lost every bit of my mind. https://t.co/BIOUJSb4c0 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 1, 2018

Why the hell @Newsweek did you use a casket photo of MLK?! https://t.co/yZaUFB30Jr — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 1, 2018

The jarring image accompanied a synopsis of coverage from another outlet. The image does not appear with the original content, a piece on notable milestones including the 50th anniversaries of the deaths of King and Sen. Robert Kennedy, posted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Newsweek posted this apology in response to Bernice King’s tweet.

Earlier this afternoon we published an opinion piece with an insensitive image of Martin Luther King Jr. We sincerely apologize to the King family for this egregious error. — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 1, 2018

