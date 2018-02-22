Officers high-five students as they arrive at school (VIDEO)

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - It's a Facebook post that has now been shared thousands of times from accounts across the country.
Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office personally greet students as they arrive at school.
The officers said they did it to let the students know they care. They said they wanted students to know that law enforcement is looking out for them.
