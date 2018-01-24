Nurses help man battling challenging diagnosis marry his fiancée

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - One hospital patient may be sick, but that didn't stop him from having one of the most amazing days of his life.
Kenneth Schmidt, 32, is battling a challenging diagnosis.
Last Tuesday, employees at Piedmont Fayette Hospital helped him fulfill his wish to marry his fiancée, Tori.
Nurses were able to arrange the ceremony led by the hospital's chaplain, while other staff members made the cake and provided a special dinner and reception for the happy couple.
“We’ll be forever grateful for everything the hospital has done for us,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said it was just amazing how everyone jumped in to help them make their day so special.
"This is way more than just a hospital," Schmidt said. "I told all the nurses that they are now like a part of my family.”
