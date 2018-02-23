Man videos himself buying AR-15 through social media

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina man recently documented his purchase of AR-15 rifle and posted the video online.
Coley Brown, a self-described “avid gun owner,” says he did the video to shine a light on how easy it is to purchase the weapon in some states.
The video shows Brown find the gun on Facebook, arrange a meeting and make the purchase.
“I went and bought it, paid case, didn’t get a receipt, nobody checked my driver’s license. Nothing,” he said.
The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on the ABC News Facebook page.
