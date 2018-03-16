Man in car killed by boulder dropped from California overpass onto freeway

PASADENA, Calif. - A California man was killed when a boulder crashed through the windshield of a car he was riding in in Pasadena, California.
The California Highway Patrol told ABC7 that 23-year-old Christopher Lopez was sitting in the passenger seat on Tuesday when a 35-pound boulder was thrown onto the 134 Freeway.
Lopez's wife was driving at the time, and their 4-year-old daughter and his mother was inside the car at the time of the crash, ABC7 said.
Lopez's wife immediately drove to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, ABC7 said.
CHP officials believe the boulder was intentionally thrown from the overpass and are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact authorities.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
Information from ABC7 was used in this report.
