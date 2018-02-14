Lonely frog hopes to find a mate on dating website to save his species

BOLIVIA - A wildlife conservation organization is hoping their rare Sehuencas water frog, Romeo, will find his Juliet with the help of match.com.
Global Wildlife Foundation teamed up with match.com and the Bolivian Amphibian Initiative to create a fundraising campgin in hopes of finding more members of his species.
Romeo, an 11-year-old frog, is believed to be the last of his species.
Funds raised by the initiative will be used to search streams and rivers to find a female so a breeding program can be started.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}