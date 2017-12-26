Little boy receives special Channel 2 Action News Christmas gift

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Luke is a big Channel 2 Action News fan – a really big fan!
He loves our newscast and our reporters so much that his family made him a very special gift for Christmas.
Luke’s mom, Tiffany, said he’s been watching Channel 2 Action News since he was 2 and knew all of our anchors by age 3! That year, doctors diagnosed him with autism.
The now 5-year-old especially enjoys traffic and weather. Luke's big request this year was a "WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News box" and Santa made sure to deliver!
Tiffany posted the video on her Facebook page of Luke opening the gift which left him saying, “Channel 2 Action News box!”
The box was filled with Channel 2 cards and photos.
Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer was touched by the video that she wanted to grow Luke’s collection – so she gathered some autographed photos of our other reporters and anchors and will send them off to him!
Wishing Luke and his family a wonderful holiday from all of us here at WSB-TV!
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}