Little boy has hilarious idea for Valentine's Day card: 'I love you … because I have to'

ATLANTA - Valentine’s Day is one for sharing love and laughter with those who mean the most to you.
But how exactly do you explain that to a child?
You have to watch this adorable young boy’s reaction when he learns the meaning behind a Valentine’s Day card.
Let’s hope his sister has a sense of humor when she watches the video!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}