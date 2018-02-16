0 Juvenile arrested in South Carolina for threatening copycat shooting attack

A juvenile was arrested in South Carolina Thursday after posting to social media a message that warned of a shooting rampage similar to the attack that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday in Parkland, Florida, officials announced Thursday night.

The social media post in question, which was shared by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, features a photo of the suspect holding a firearm. The unidentified individual's face is blurred in the version distributed by officials. Across the image is a banner which reads "Round 2 of Florida tomorrow."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday, "A recent post with the title 'Florida Round 2' and the image of a male with a firearm and a mask has been circulating over various social media channels. We have investigated the origin, and the original poster was arrested by local authorities in South Carolina."

The statement continued, "Variations of the post have continued to be circulated over social media with captions added to warn people not to go to various schools throughout South Florida. The posts being circulated are being monitored for any violations of law or threats to public safety."

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office, located on the state's Gulf Coast, also confirmed that the image did not represent a "local threat."

"There is an image circulating through social media of a teenager holding a rifle with the words “Round 2 FL Tomorrow," read a tweet from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. "This is not a local threat. Our detectives have confirmed it is a photo of a juvenile in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He has been arrested."

The Broward Sheriff's Office warned would-be copycats, "Remember, any posts that appear to be threatening in nature or are of a concern to a user should be brought to the attention of law enforcement who will monitor and investigate the validity and attempt to identify the source.

