High-speed chase ends in violent, head-on crash

TEMPE, AZ - A police chase ended in a dramatic head-on crash on the streets of Tempe, Arizona.
ABC 15’s chopper captured the moment Wednesday after police attempted to pull over a man during a traffic stop.
Authorities told ABC 15 the driver did not stop and drove through the West Valley area along the interstate.
The chase came to an end when the driver crashed head-on into an SUV.
The driver was arrested and the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Information from ABC 15 was used in this report.
