Heartwarming video shows flight attendant going above and beyond

There's a heartwarming video circulating on the Internet that shows a flight attendant going above and beyond.
The Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant is seen helping out a mother of three by calming her toddler on a late-night flight.
“You gave a mother a moment to breathe and you have no idea how priceless this was for everyone around to see," the woman said.
