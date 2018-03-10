0 Teen with cancer enters hospice, asks for prayers because she needs a ‘miracle'

GREER, SC. - Every student at Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina knows Bella Muntean is a warrior.

The freshman is battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

Muntean was diagnosed in January 2016, according to the family's GoFundMe page. Chemotherapy and trips to the Cleveland Clinic haven't kept her from taking an advanced course load or pursuing her passion for music.

However, on March 7, things took a turn for the worse for the inspiring teenager.

Muntean posted on Instagram that "she coughed up a piece of a bronchial tube and began internally bleeding in her lungs."

The doctors told Muntean the tumors had grown and treatment is not working. She said she will be placed under hospice care, and needs a "miracle."

The full Instagram post is below:

“Yesterday, I coughed up a piece of a bronchial tube, and I began internally bleeding in my lung. I went to the hospital and I clotted the bleeding on my own but had a ct scan ordered and a platelet transfusion. “Today, I planned on going home. My doctor came and told me that my tumors in my lungs have grown significantly, and that was what had caused a piece of my tube to tear off and bleed. I also had several tumors in my liver that had appeared, and that my treatments have not been working. There is nothing they can do for me anymore, and I will be placed under hospice care. I have decided to continue with my oral chemotherapy in hopes that it does something. However, I will no longer be continuing any other treatment, and will not be having regular visits to the clinic anymore. My doctors believe that putting me through more suffering for no reason will not help anything.” “This is NOT the end. I know that God has a plan for me, and that he does perform miracles. With every cell in my body, I believe that I will be healed by God and that a miracle will be performed for me. I will be living every second to the fullest, and I want to share that with you all.” “What I need right now is prayer. Please ask everyone you know to pray for me and send good vibes. Please send this to everyone you can think of. I need a miracle, but I believe it is coming!” “I also have a procedure tomorrow through an artery to cut off the blood to the tumor that was bleeding in my lung if you could please pray it goes well with minimum pain as well thank you”

Riverside High School shared the post this week, and asked its students to seek "perspective" during this challenging time.

"Many of you know Bella. Many of you have sat beside her in class, prayed for her, visited her, texted her. When you face hardships, think of Bella. Use Bella's story to figure out... is your problem really that big? Are you using courage and strength to fight like a Warrior? Are you continually seeking solutions with humility and hope? Have you asked for help? (You never have to fight alone.) Even against the harshest of circumstances, Bella is a shining light, providing inspiration for all."

Covenant United Methodist Church is holding a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for Muntean.

The Facebook post for the event said, “Join us Sunday night in the Covenant Sanctuary to have a prayer vigil for Bella. All are welcome to join us for a time of prayer and worship in honor of Bella. Please share!”

