Goats help clean police car by licking off salt

WEBSTER, NY - An officer in New York got a nice surprise when he responded to a call about a goat in a roadway.
Webster Police located the goat and seven other goats that had escaped their enclosure.
The goats closed in on the officer and started licking the salt off of the police car.
The encounter was captured on video.
The goats were then rounded up and directed back to their enclosure.
