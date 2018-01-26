Georgia soldier honored for saving couple trapped in burning car

The U.S. Army is recognizing a local soldier who saved a couple caught in a burning car.
The military honored Staff Sgt. Nicholas Davis Monday with the "Soldier's Medal" for his heroic actions last year.
The Ellijay, Georgia native ran to the aid of a couple trapped in an overturned car that set all three of them on fire.
Davis suffered second-degree burns.
