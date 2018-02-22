Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal posts photo of chemo treatment

ATLANTA - Georgia's First Lady Sandra Deal posted a photo Thursday of herself receiving her chemotherapy treatment to treat for her breast cancer.
Sandra Deal was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer during an annual mammogram in January. She said the tumor was removed successfully in surgery and she would undergo chemotherapy treatment.
On Friday, Deal tweeted photos of herself getting her head shaved as she continued her chemo therapy.
In her latest tweet, Deal said "Relaxing under warm blankets while taking cold chemo." She also thanked everyone who shared words of encouragement while she continued her treatment.
Relaxing under warm blankets while taking cold chemo. Thank you to everyone for your kind words of encouragement on this journey. pic.twitter.com/ogjt0Eo4Dy— Sandra Deal (@GAFirstLady) February 22, 2018
