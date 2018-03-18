Florida coffee shop dedicated to helping human trafficking victims

A coffee shop in downtown Sanford is doing more than just brewing up java for its customers.
The Palate coffee shop looks and feels like your average coffee shop—but all the workers are volunteers.
All sales, even tips, go toward helping victims of human trafficking.
“When I found out about it, it made me think about it more and it gave me another incentive to come back,” said Charlie Volkema, a customer.
The owner, Tina Kadolph, has donated $36,000 to help victims since opening up the shop a little more than two years ago.
Kadolph said her mission is to empower survivors and bring them hope.
“And they may be in a situation right now where they think that it is helpless and hopeless but we can walk that journey and it can turn around and I hope to be an inspiration to show them that.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community remembers Tripp Halstead as family prepares for funeral
- Video shows father, toddler getting kicked off Southwest flight
- Doctor says Diane McIver didn't want to see her husband before she died
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}