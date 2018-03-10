  • Florida club closed due to hoofed attraction

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:

    MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A bit featuring a scantily clad woman riding bareback on a white horse has prompted officials to shut down a Florida nightclub.

    Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales announced Friday that he was revoking the Mokai Lounge's business license.

    A video went viral Thursday night that showed the woman riding the horse inside the club. As the animal moved through the crowded space, it appeared to panic, and the woman fell off.

    Miami Beach police and code-enforcement officers began investigating after receiving multiple complaints, which ultimately led to the club shutting down. No injuries have been reported to humans or the animal.

    Mokai Lounge can appeal the license revocation to the city's special master. No one from the club immediately responded to a telephone message left by The Associated Press.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida club closed due to hoofed attraction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen with cancer enters hospice, asks for prayers because she needs a ‘miracle'

  • Headline Goes Here

    American Idol returns this Sunday on Channel 2!

  • Headline Goes Here

    Groom-to-be, friend killed on interstate while fixing flat tire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen firefighter battling leukemia asks for T-shirts