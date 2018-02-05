Family dog eating leftover pancake accidentally starts house fire

SOUTHWICK, Mass. - A Massachusetts fire department shared scary video of a fire that could’ve ended in tragedy.
The culprit? A friendly dog.
The Southwick Fire Department said the dog was helping itself to some leftover pancakes when it accidentally hit the ignition button on the gas stove. Unfortunately, the homeowners were not home.
The flames eventually caught something on fire and then smoke began to fill the house.
Luckily for the homeowners, the home is connected to a monitored alarm system, which called emergency crews.
Firefighters turned off the gas and saved the home from being more severely damaged.
The fire department reminded people to: If you have pets or young children in the home look into safety covers for your stove controls.
