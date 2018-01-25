Dramatic dashcam video captures shootout at intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A wild shootout in the middle of an intersection was captured on sheriff’s dashcam video.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted the dramatic video on their Facebook page as they search for one of the alleged shooters.
The video from Jan. 22 showed a silver car pull up to the intersection and fire on a gold car stopped at a red light. A red pick-up truck is wedged between them.
The driver of the silver car fired at least half a dozen shots before a passenger spilled out of the gold car. The passenger is then seen pulling out a gun and firing on the silver car, which sped out of the intersection.
The passenger then gets back into the gold car and the car speeds away.
Jeremy Olds was arrested, who deputies said was in the gold car.
Authorities are still searching for Jonathan James Harris, who they said was in the silver car.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
Investigators said the shooting appears to be drug related.
